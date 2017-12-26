Indian soldiers did not cross LoC, says Pakistan, says cross-border raid a 'figment of India's imagination'

NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner here and condemned the 'unprovoked' ceasefire violations by the Indian Army and also 'categorically rejected' India's claims of having crossed the Line of Control.

A statement from the official spokesperson of Pakistani Armed Force said, "No Indian soldier crossed over LOC. Indian media claim is continuation of their self defeating projections to satisfy domestic audience."

This was followed by another statement from the Foreign Office said, "the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces in the Rakhchikri sector on the LoC, provided a cover for the planting of IEDs by non-state actors, resulting in the shahadat of three soldiers and injuring another".

Faisal 'categorically rejected the Indian claims that there was any crossing of the LoC by the Indian forces. The Indian actions got a befitting response from the Pakistani side and their guns were silenced', he added.

He said the 'false claims by India about the alleged cross LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquility on the LoC'.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

The summoning came after Indian Army commandos in a 'tit-for-tat' operation intruded some 300 metres across the LoC and killed at least three Pakistani soldiers, two days after four Indian Army men, including a Major, were shot dead in a surprise attack by Pakistan.

Indian defence sources called it a 'tactical retaliatory strike', decided at a local level by the brigade commander.

The sources said four to five Ghatak Commandos were involved in the operation. Ghatak Commandos are drawn from infantry and trained to carry out covert special operations.

"It was a tit-for-tat action... Whatever Pakistan does to us, we will do the same," the official said, warning that more such operations would be conducted if Pakistani forces continue targeting Indian troops.

The "tactical strike" in Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot, which brought back memories of last year's 'surgical strikes', is seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel including a Major by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector of Rajouri on Saturday.