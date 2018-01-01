Indian sportspersons exempted from weapon-handling charges: IndiGo

NEW DELHI: Low-cost carrier IndiGo airlines on Monday made an announcement exempting Indian sportspersons travelling for tournaments from paying charges for weapon-handling.

IndiGo charges a passenger an amount of Rs 5,000 for carrying a weapon as check-in baggage, as per its website.

The exemption will be applicable to both domestic and international sectors.

"Effective January 1, 2018, Indian sportsperson travelling to either domestic or international destinations for a competition or representing the country, will be exempted from paying the charge levied for firearms, air guns and/or ammunition," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to the airline authority, the sportspersons will be exempted from paying the charge levied for firearms, air guns and or ammunition provided they carry government recognised identification document.

Air travellers are not allowed to carry weapons and ammunition in their cabin baggage or with them but can carry them in their checked-in baggage after following certain procedures, including declaring it to the airline.

In order to avail the exemption offered by IndiGo, a passenger will have to provide a government recognised document, which identifies him or her as a sportsperson.

The player will also have to produce a licence along with a written document issued by the president or the secretary of the sports club sponsoring the player for the shooting event, which will serve as a bonafide document allowing carriage of arms and ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies)