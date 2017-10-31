Indian students attacked in Milan, Sushma Swaraj monitors situation personally

Some Indian students in Milan have faced racist attack, and the Indian authorities have woken up to the matter. The incidents have been reported to the Indian Consulate in Milan and the office has reached out the students in panic.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has also taken congnisance of the matter, and has assured that she is looking into the issue personally.

Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that she has already got a detailed report on the issue.

“Attack on Indian students in Milan : I have got the detailed report. Pls do not worry. I am monitoring the situation personally,” she tweeted.

Urging the students to not panic, the Indian consulate in Milan issued a statement saying the matter was being taken up with the highest level of law and order authorities in Milan. They also requested the students to report any such incident to the consulate at the earliest.

The consulate also advised the students to remain in touch with each other as well as the consulate when they move out. They also asked them to identify and alert about areas where incidents take place.

Here's the full statement:

“The Consulate has received reports of unfortunate incidents of attacks on the Indian students in Milan. All Indian students are urged not to panic. The Consulate is taking up the matter with the highest of law and order authorities in Milan. Students are also requested to report such matters to the Consulate on Consul General’s cell 3290884057 immediately. This will help the Consulate take up the issue with the higher authorities in Milan so that all efforts can be made to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. In the meanwhile students are advised to be in touch with each other (particularly when they go out) as well as with the Consulate and spread the information among other students about the areas where they face such incidents so that such areas can be avoided or approached with greater caution.”