Indian who crossed Pakistan border 27 years ago to meet sick brother, returns illegally

JAISALMER: A 55-year-old Indian man, who had crossed the border to enter Pakistan nearly 27 years ago, has come back to India through illegal route. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has taken the man in custody.

Hasan Khan came back to India six months ago in April.

Avoiding authorities, he kept hiding in several places including Gujarat and Maharashtra, before being arrested.

Hasan allegedly paid Pakistani Rupees 5,000 to illegal agents to cross the India-Pakistan border in 1990 to meet his ailing brother-in-law in Kharado village in Amarkot district.

He is currently being interrogated by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).