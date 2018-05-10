Indians' abduction: Government in touch with Afghan authorities, says MEA

NEW DELHI: Following reports of six Indians who went missing in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Indian government is in touch with the Afghan authorities.

"At this stage, I can share with you that we are in touch with the Afghan authorities in this matter," said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar at a media briefing.

Kumar said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had telephonic conversations with their counterparts in Afghanistan.

"Our External Affairs Minister and NSA had a telephonic conversation with their counterparts and we have requested all possible assistance," the MEA official added.

He further added that the issue being sensitive, he would not like to share anything more at this time.

Six Indian nationals, along with an Afghan, believed to be employed with a power company KEC in Afghanistan, were abducted by a group of heavily armed unidentified men on May 6 from Bagh-e-Shamal village in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province.

According to local officials, the incident occurred while the employees were travelling to the area where the company has a contract for an electricity sub-station.

The Baghlan provincial council linked the incident to the Taliban.

(With inputs from agencies)