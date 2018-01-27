Indians blunt pro-Pakistan politician's calls for Azad Kashmir in London

He wanted to mark India's 69th Republic Day celebrations with calls for an Azad Kashmir. Lord Nazir and his small group of people outside Indian High Commission in London though may not have expected to face a wave of Indians out to silence his unfounded claims and obnoxious demand.

Born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Lord Nazir - a member of British House of Lords, attempted to mount a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on Friday. He and his supporters called it 'Black Day' campaign and came armed with placards and hoardings which accused India of 'illegally occupying' Jammu and Kashmir. The group however was countered by an even bigger group consisting of people of Indian origin. Calls of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram reverberated, and placards underlining India's commitment towards peace were seen all over. According to news agency ANI, the counter-protestors questioned intentions of Lord Nazir and accused him of making a mockery of the British system by blatantly posturing Pakistan's vested interests.

#WATCH Clashes erupted outside Indian High Commission in London as British Lord Nazir called for Azad Kashmir on India's Republic Day pic.twitter.com/IJQb3XajIu — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

A controversial figure, the 60-year-old Lord Nazir has been in the centre of several scandals. He had once reportedly said that he can offer a bounty on Barack Obama if the US offers a bounty on terrorist Hafiz Saeed. He also once claimed that an attempt on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's life was carried out by agents close to Pakistani establishment, to discredit Taliban.. He would later admit he had no proof to back his statement with.

Lord Nazir's Friday protests too, once again, appeared to be based on a complete lack of facts and proof. As his campaign was met with stiff resistance, temperatures soared and local police authorities were called in to contain the two groups once sloganeering gave way to scuffles.

(With ANI inputs)