Indians workers emigrating to 6 Gulf nations declines by 34.6%, remittances fall

The decline in the number of Indian workers emigrating to the gulf countries has been attributed to economic slowdown in Gulf Cooperation Council or GCC countries by the MEA.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 08:41
Decline in number of Indian workers emigrating to Gulf nationa has impacted the overall remittances

New Delhi: India recorded a 34.6 per cent decline in registered number of workers emigrating to Gulf countries between 2014 and 2016, informed the Ministry of External Affairs. This has led to a slight drop in overall remittances or private transfers made by Indians working abroad.

The official figures for emigration to six gulf countries - United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain - dropped from 775,845 in 2014 and fell to 507,296 in 2016, said the ministry while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The decline in the number of Indian workers emigrating to the gulf countries has been attributed to economic slowdown in Gulf Cooperation Council or GCC countries by the MEA.

"There has been a decline in the number of Indian workers emigrating to the gulf countries for employment due to economic slowdown in GCC countries triggered by the weak oil prices, which has resulted in lack of demand for workers," said the MEA. 

"However, it has been reported by the Indian Missions that by undertaking different fiscal measures, these countries have been able to cope with the depressed oil and gas prices," it added. 

The decline in number of Indian workers emigrating to the Gulf has also impacted the overall remittances sent home.

"As per information provided by the Reserve Bank of India, the overall remittances/private transfers made by the Indians working abroad, all over the world, including Gulf countries, as recorded in India’s balance of payments statistics has fallen slightly from US$ 69,819 Million in 2014-15 to US$ 65,592 Million in 2015-16," said the ministry.

