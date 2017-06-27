close
India's benefit lies in strong America: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister said that he also discussed regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 04:39
India&#039;s benefit lies in strong America: PM Narendra Modi

Washington: India on Monday said that the best of its benefits lies with a strong and successful America even as the two sides reiterated cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Asserting that the fight against terrorism is the top priority for him and US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that both the leaders discussed increasing radicalisation and extremism. 

"India`s benefit lies in a strong and successful America and similarly America`s benefits lies in a developed and internationally strong India," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Trump following delegation-level talks between the two sides.

In his remarks, Trump said: "We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism."

Speaking of terrorism, Modi said that destroying terror hideouts and sharing intelligence with the US will be an important part of India-US mutual cooperation. 

"Fighting against terrorism and destroying the hideouts of the terrorists will be an important part of our mutual cooperation," the Prime Minister said. 

"We will enhance the intelligence exchange to boost coordination to address our common concerns over terrorism and will deepen our policy coordination accordingly," he said.

Modi added that both the nations had agreed to increase their cooperation to tackle global challenges like increasing radicalisation, extremism and terrorism.

The Prime Minister said that he also discussed regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Describing India and the US as partners of possibilities, Modi also invited Trump and his family to India.

