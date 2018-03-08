India's big catch: Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Farooq Takla arrested by CBI in Dubai

Mumbai: In a big diplomatic victory for India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday brought back from Dubai notorious gangster Farooq Takla – a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Takla was formally deported to India by the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following his arrest by the CBI officials in Dubai.

According to reports, an Air India flight no. AI 996 carrying Takla and CBI officials landed in Mumbai around 5.30 am today.

Takla, who has been managing the operation of Dawood's international crime syndicate in Dubai, is wanted in several cases, including murder, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

He will be produced before a special TADA court here.

Taqla has fled India after the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai along with Dawood and his henchmen.

He is a co-accused in the Mumbai blasts case along with Dawood and several of his close aides.

Takla faces conspiracy charges in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

It is believed that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has played a pivotal role in Takla's deportation to India.

At India's request, the Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Takla in 1995.

''This is a huge success. He was involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts the links of which can be traced back to Dubai. This is a big-blow to D-Gang,'' Nikam said.

''The fact that he has returned shows he has expressed his willingness to come back for trial. He'll certainly be remanded to custody, there's no question of bail being granted to him. Till next development he'll be in jail,'' Majeed Memon, NCP leader and senior criminal lawyer, said.

Takla's arrest has tightened the noose around fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan under the patronage of its notorious spy agency ISI.

The Government of India has also meanwhile expedited its efforts in getting Dawood Ibrahim back to India and given credible evidence to Pakistan to show that he is currently living there at a secret location.

Well-known criminal lawyer Shyam Keswani had recently said fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is reportedly "keen to return to India" but with certain preconditions which are not acceptable to the government.

Speaking to the media outside the Thane Court, where he represented Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar (the absconder don's brother) in an extortion case, the lawyer said among the conditions Dawood has stipulated are that he should be lodged only in the high-secure precincts of Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) in Mumbai.

"He had also conveyed his intentions through (former union minister and eminent lawyer) Ram Jethmalani a few years ago but the Indian government has not entertained any of his preconditions to return," Keswani said.

The ARCJ is the same prison where the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab was lodged for nearly four years till his hanging for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

(With Agency inputs)