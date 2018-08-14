India's Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers share sweets at Attari-Wagah border

AMRITSAR: India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Pakistan's 71st Independence Day.

India & Pakistan border guards exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/Ixuhl2JLRL — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2018

India will be celebrating Independence Day on August 15. A thick layer of security blanket has been thrown across several cities across the country.

Special traffic arrangements and restrictions have been imposed in the national capital. A full dress rehearsal of 72nd Independence Day celebration was held on Monday morning at the Red Fort in Delhi. The rehearsal witnessed the same traffic restrictions as would be followed on the day of the celebration.

Like every year, this year too Prime Minister Modi has asked people to send in ideas on the Narendra Modi App for his Independence Day speech.

Pakistan is celebrating it's Independence Day on August 14, 2018.

"Pakistan will continue to provide its political and moral support to resolve the Kashmir issue under United Nations resolutions," said Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain in his address to the nation, as reported by Dawn News.

"It is a reminder that the way this country had come into being with the people's will, in the same manner, the decisions regarding its fate will be made through the vote," he added.

On Monday, Pakistan released 30 Indian prisoners, including 27 fishermen, from jail as a goodwill gesture ahead of the country's Independence Day tomorrow. The release of the prisoners "is in line with Pakistan's consistent policy of not politicising humanitarian issues," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

Over 470 Indians, including 418 fishermen, are detained in Pakistani jails, according to a government report submitted before the country's Supreme Court in July, 2018.