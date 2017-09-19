close
India's commitment to Palestinian cause can never be undermined: Sushma Swaraj at NAM meet

During PM Modi's visit to Israel in July, India had reiterated the need for a just and durable peace in the region.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 23:36
India&#039;s commitment to Palestinian cause can never be undermined: Sushma Swaraj at NAM meet
Pic courtesy: @MEAIndia

New York: India on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to the Palestinian cause during a Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting in New York.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the support for the Palestinian cause has been a reference point of India's foreign policy.

"India's support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause is historical, going back to a period before our own independence. For independent India, support for the Palestinian cause has been a reference point of its foreign policy," she said at the conference being held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

This NAM Committee will always have a special place for India as it was during its chairmanship of the Movement in 1983 that it was first set up, Swaraj added.

"India's commitment to the Palestinian cause and our solidarity with the Palestinian people can never be undermined. I strongly believe that India's expanding relations in the region with all nations will only strengthen the Palestinian cause," the EAM said.

Palestine PM calls on UN for international protection
Palestine PM calls on UN for international protection

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in July, India had reiterated the need for a just and durable peace in the region.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

IndiaPalestinePalestinian causeSushma SwarajNAM meetNon- Aligned Movement

