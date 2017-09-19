India's commitment to Palestinian cause can never be undermined: Sushma Swaraj at NAM meet

New York: India on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to the Palestinian cause during a Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting in New York.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the support for the Palestinian cause has been a reference point of India's foreign policy.

"India's support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause is historical, going back to a period before our own independence. For independent India, support for the Palestinian cause has been a reference point of its foreign policy," she said at the conference being held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

This NAM Committee will always have a special place for India as it was during its chairmanship of the Movement in 1983 that it was first set up, Swaraj added.

"India's commitment to the Palestinian cause and our solidarity with the Palestinian people can never be undermined. I strongly believe that India's expanding relations in the region with all nations will only strengthen the Palestinian cause," the EAM said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in July, India had reiterated the need for a just and durable peace in the region.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj :Our partnership with Palestinian people has been significantly stepped up. In May, President Abbas visited on State Visit

EAM @SushmaSwaraj : India has been voluntarily contributing to UNRWA for several yrs for delivering public services to Palestinian refugees.

Please access MEA website ( https://t.co/8eY0QE9PVe ) for External Affairs Minister intervention in the NAM Ministerial Meeting on Palestine

