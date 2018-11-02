हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

India's cultural unity is its strength: Rajnath Singh

Advising students to learn Indian values in addition to acquiring textbook knowledge, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the country's strength lies in its cultural unity.

India&#039;s cultural unity is its strength: Rajnath Singh

AGRA: Advising students to learn Indian values in addition to acquiring textbook knowledge, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the country's strength lies in its cultural unity.

Addressing the 84th convocation ceremony of Dr B R Ambedkar University here, the home minister asked the students to develop a positive mental frame.

Learning moral values and ethics along with acquiring textbook knowledge is a must for students to help in the holistic development of their personality, Rajnath Singh said.

India's cultural unity is its strength, he added.

UP Governor and Chancellor of the University Ram Naik congratulated the medal winners and asked students to avoid taking short cuts for success.

Of the 125 gold medals, girls won 106 while boys bagged 19, officials said.

On the occasion, the home minister along with the Governor formally inaugurated a students canteen and laid the foundation stone of an institute for para-medical education, officials added.

Tags:
IndiaRajnath SinghCultureUnity

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close