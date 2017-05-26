close
Essel Group 90 years
India's Dhola-Sadiya bride is a loud, clear message to China — Watch aerial view of the bridge

The bridge will provide a big boost to the Indian Army as it protects the nation's Northeast region against China. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 16:21
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 9.15 kilometre Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Assam. 

The bridge, which has been named as the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, will provide a big boost to the Indian Army as it protects the nation's Northeast region against China. 

The bridge, spanning 9.2 km across the Brahmaputra River, will ensure a smooth movement of troops to Arunachal Pradesh. 

Arunachal Pradesh is one of India's most remote regions. Since China does not recognise Arunachal Pradesh as Indian terroritory, the region remains vulnerable to the Chinese infiltration. 

Here's the aerial view of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge inaugurated by PM Modi in Assam today:

