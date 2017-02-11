India's first Airborne Early Warning and Control System - Key features

Bengaluru: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready to unveil its latest technology called as the Airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system to detect in-coming drones, cruise missiles and fighter jets from countries like China and Pakistan.

The indigenously built AEW&C will support three older Phalcon systems that India has in the event of an aerial threat.

Here are seven salient features of the AEW&C system.

- It is developed by the Center of Airborne Systems in Bengaluru with the help of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)

- The project costs a total of Rs 2,400 crore

- The system has been programmed to detect and classify aerial threats in the surveillance area

- It acts as a Command base in support for all Air-Defence operations

- It has been integrated on the Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft

- The system holds a 240-degree coverage radar

-The multiple communications and data links present in the AEW&C system will provide Recognizable Air Surveillance Picture to commanders at the Ground Exploitation Stations

