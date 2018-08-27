हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Biofuel flight

India's first biofuel flight, operated by SpiceJet, undertakes maiden voyage

A 78-seater aircraft Bombardier Q400 aircraft, partially using biojet fuel, took off from Dehradun and landed at IGI Delhi.

India&#039;s first biofuel flight, operated by SpiceJet, undertakes maiden voyage

NEW DELHI: India's first ever biofuel flight, operated by SpiceJet, completed its maiden trip on Monday.

A 78-seater aircraft Bombardier Q400 aircraft, partially using biojet fuel, took off from Dehradun and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

The fuel, developed by CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, contains 75 percent aviation turbine fuel and 25 percent biofuel used in this aircraft and has been made out of Jatropha crop.

“Historic day for the country's #aviation and energy sector as India's first #Biofuel-powered flight lands in Delhi, covering the distance between #Dehradun & Delhi; The #Biofuel is developed by Indian Institute of Petroleum,” tweeted public broadcaster Doordarshan.

Around 20 people, including officials from aviation regulator DGCA and SpiceJet, were in the test flight. The duration of the flight was around 25 minutes, according to an airline executive.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Jayant Sinha were at the Delhi airport when the flight landed.

"Happy that SpiceJet is setting a precedent by exploring Bio Jetfuel-powered aerial operations using a blend of 75% of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) & 25% of Bio Jet fuel. This may reduce carbon emissions by over 15%. A 100% BioJet fuel usage will reduce 60-70% of carbon emission," tweeted Civil Aviation minister Prabhu.

 

 

"It has the potential to reduce our dependence on traditional aviation fuel by up to 50 per cent on every flight and bring down fares," said SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.

Tags:
Biofuel flightfirst Biofuel flightSpiceJet

Must Watch