India's indigenously built Airborne Early Warning and Control System - Key features
Bengaluru: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready to unveil its latest technology called as the Airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system to detect in-coming drones, cruise missiles and fighter jets from countries like China and Pakistan.
The indigenously built AEW&C will support three older Phalcon systems that India has in the event of an aerial threat.
Here are seven salient features of the AEW&C system.
- It is developed by the Center of Airborne Systems in Bengaluru with the help of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO)
- The project costs a total of Rs 2,400 crore
- The system has been programmed to detect and classify aerial threats in the surveillance area
- It acts as a Command base in support for all Air-Defence operations
- It has been integrated on the Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft
- The system holds a 240-degree coverage radar
-The multiple communications and data links present in the AEW&C system will provide Recognizable Air Surveillance Picture to commanders at the Ground Exploitation Stations
