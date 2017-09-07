close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

India's tolerance, openness its biggest economic strength: Raghuram Rajan

India's diverse multicultural society and tradition of tolerance is its greatest strength, Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 22:32
India&#039;s tolerance, openness its biggest economic strength: Raghuram Rajan
File photo

New Delhi: India's diverse multicultural society and tradition of tolerance is its greatest strength, and will be the basis of the country's economic strength in future, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.

"Our greatest strength comes from being a tolerant, open society," Rajan said at the release here of his book "I do what I do", which is based on the speeches he delivered as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor during 2013-16.

"This tolerance and openness will be our greatest economic strength in future, especially given the kind of service and innovative economy we want to be," he said.

"We should be extremely careful not to lose this... definitely there are threats to tolerance...Eternal vigilance is the price to pay for liberty," he added.

Rajan's comments come in the backdrop of the nationwide outrage and protests over the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru earlier this week.

As RBI chief, faced no government interference: Raghuram Rajan
MUST READ
As RBI chief, faced no government interference: Raghuram Rajan

Elaborating on the issue, Rajan, the only RBI Governor since Independence who did not have his term renewed by the government, said: "Every authoritarian regime comes to a turning point when it has to answer the question of how to increase growth."

In 2015, a lecture Rajan had delivered as RBI Governor created controversy because of his reference to the growing intolerance in the country.

TAGS

IndiatoleranceIndia's economyRaghuram RajanFormer RBI Governor

From Zee News

India

String of train derailments puts passengers at risk; Piyush...

Punjab

Incharge of Dera Sacha Sauda centre in Salabatpura arrested

Many Delhi schools don&#039;t have science, commerce stream
Education

Many Delhi schools don't have science, commerce stream

Search operations at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters to begin on Friday; curfew in Sirsa
Haryana

Search operations at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters to begin...

BJD criticises Amit Shah for remarks against Naveen Patnaik
Odisha

BJD criticises Amit Shah for remarks against Naveen Patnaik

Technology

BSNL starts corporate e-mail service for Re 1 per day

Gujarat

Gujarat HC reprimands IAS official for sending WhatsApp mes...

Japan, South Korea push Vladimir Putin over Pyongyang sanctions
WorldAsia

Japan, South Korea push Vladimir Putin over Pyongyang sanct...

Donald Trump Jr questioned by Senate investigators
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump Jr questioned by Senate investigators

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Blue Whale Challenge: How Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp can stop the menace

1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: Here's a look at the deadly role played by the 6 convicts

Amit Shah’s mission NE: BJP set to move in for the kill

When MK Narayanan stalled Siachen deal

Privacy versus transparency