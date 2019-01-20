India's 'western neighbour' indulging in proxy war for decades: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's veiled attack on Pakistan

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday accused the 'neighbour on the western sector of the nation' of indulging in a proxy war for the past 30 years.

Addressing an event, the Army chief said that India's land borders on the Northern Frontiers are disputed and the western sector has partially unsettled borders.

Accusing Pakistan of unrest, Rawat said that peace on the horizon in the near future is uncertain, as reported by news agency ANI. He, therefore, stressed the need for preparation of the Indian armed forces. He added that the nation needs to be prepared by imbibing new technologies in keeping pace with advancements in warfare.

"We have to understand that we have disputed land borders on our Northern Frontiers, partially unsettled borders on our western sector and the neighbour on the western sector has been indulging in a proxy war for the past 30 years or so," said the Army Chief.

So, we don't see peace on the horizon anywhere in the near future and therefore, our armed forces have to be ever prepared and prepared by imbibing new technologies, keeping pace with advancements in warfare," added the Army Chief.