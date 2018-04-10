IndiGo flight was full of mosquitoes, crew didn't listen to me, they misbehaved: Passenger

IndiGo airline passenger, who was offloaded from an aircraft for alleged unruly behaviour with crew members, has denied any wrongdoing on his part, saying the airline is at fault. The passenger, Saurabh Rai, said that his repeated complaints about mosquitoes in the aircraft fell on deaf ears and instead, he was misbehaved with before he was offloaded from the aircraft.

"The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes, when I raised objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft, I was even threatened," he said.

The airline, meanwhile, claimed that he was offloaded as he misbehaved with the crew members. Releasing the statement, IndiGo said, “A passenger, Saurabh Rai, scheduled to fly this morning from Lucknow to Bengaluru, was offloaded on grounds of unruly behaviour.”

According to the airline, the passenger had “expressed concerns over mosquitos on board”. The airline claimed that before cabin crew could address his concerns, he became aggressive and used threatening language.

“As matter escalated after closure of the aircraft doors, he attempted to instigate other passengers on board to damage the aircraft and used words such as ‘hijack’. Hence, keeping in mind applicable safety protocols crew apprised pilot-in-command, who decided to offload him,” said IndiGo in a statement.