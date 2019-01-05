Indigo flights returns to Chennai shortly after take-off due to 'technical caution called by crew'

CHENNAI: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo aircraft on Saturday returned to Chennai shortly after take off after a technical glitch was observed by the crew. Indigo states that it was mere operating procedures and not an emergency landing.

"Flight 6E 923 (Neo) operating on Chennai-Kolkata route on 3 Jan returned to Chennai after take off due to technical caution noted by crew. Crew followed normal operating procedures and asked for priority landing. There was no engine shutdown&no emergency landing was declared," Indigo said in a statement.

Earlier on January 2, IndiGo made a priority landing in Ahmedabad after smoke was detected mid-air in the cockpit and cabin of the A320 aircraft. The pilot issued a Pan-Pan call and sought a priority landing from the Ahmedabad ATC.

An IndiGo spokesperson said its flight made a priority landing due to an "unusual" smell. A 'Pan-Pan' call is the one which is issued in a less urgent situation but that still requires attention from air traffic control.