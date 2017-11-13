Indigo in trouble again? Airline apologises after passenger falls off from wheelchair

LUCKNOW: At a time when Indigo is facing a flak for a video in which a staffer can be seen manhandling a passenger, the airline continued to be in limelight.

A passenger on Saturday fell off from her wheelchair at Lucknow airport while the woman was being assisted by IndiGo's staff. The airline, however, apologised to the passenger saying, "We apologise to Urvashi Parikh Viren for the mishap that occurred at the Lucknow Airport yesterday at 8 pm."

IndiGo was caught in the middle of a controversy after a video that surfaced last week revealed an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger on the tarmac at Delhi airport. The passenger, identified as Rajeev Katiyal, was first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff.

"Our IndiGo representative was pushing her wheelchair towards the arrival hall. As he was guiding her wheelchair through a vehicular lane, which was dimly lit at that time of the night, her wheelchair got stuck in a deep crack on the tarmac and lost balance and she fell off her wheelchair," the airline clarified.

The woman was promptly rushed to the doctor of the Airports Authority of India for first aid, reported DNA.