close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

IndiGo lifts ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it has decided to revoke the ban on flying TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy on its flights.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 16:52

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it has decided to revoke the ban on flying TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy on its flights.

"Senior IndiGo officials today met Honourable Member of Parliament Diwakar Reddy, at a lunch hosted by senior Member of Parliament YS Chaudhary, to resolve the issue of Honourable Member Diwakar Reddy`s ban on IndiGo flights," the airline said in a statement.

"The issue is amicably resolved between the two and IndiGo has decided to lift the said ban with immediate effect and Reddy is withdrawing the case he has filed."

The airline added that it has informed the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) about its decision.

As of June 16, all the major seven domestic airlines -- Air India, Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia India -- had barred the TDP MP from their flights.

It was alleged that Diwakar Reddy on June 15 created ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport after he was denied a boarding pass for an IndiGo flight as he had not showed up in time.

The Telugu Desam Party lawmaker from Anantapur was also said to have damaged a printer and misbehaved with IndiGo staff.

The MP had apparently reported at the check-in counter 28 minutes before the scheduled departure of the flight against the regulation of 45 minutes. As the airline staff told him they could not issue him a boarding pass, he got angry and entered into a heated argument with them.

TAGS

IndigoJC Diwakar ReddyTelugu Desam PartyAir IndiaJet AirwaysSpiceJetGoAirVistaraAirAsia India

From Zee News

Sadhvi&#039;s &#039;&#039;hang beef-eaters&#039;&#039; remark has no religious issue: Manohar Parrikar
Goa

Sadhvi's ''hang beef-eaters'' rema...

Sole African white rhino of Assam zoo, Mohan, dies at 47
Environment

Sole African white rhino of Assam zoo, Mohan, dies at 47

IndiGo, Air India lift flying ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy, accused of creating ruckus at Vizag airport
India

IndiGo, Air India lift flying ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy,...

Maharashtra

Man arrested on girl's complaint of stalking her in Mu...

Travelling to Sabarimala temple will get easier; Kerala Cabinet approves airport at Cheruvally Estate
Kerala

Travelling to Sabarimala temple will get easier; Kerala Cab...

World

Park Geun-Hye refuses order to testify in Samsung heir...

World

Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai in Nigeria speaks out against...

Uttar Pradesh

Four children drown in River Ganga

West Bengal

TMC party office, hall set on fire by Gorkhaland supporters

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please

Mayawati ko gussa kyon aata hai?

The Promise of India: 2 to 20

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police