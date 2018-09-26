हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

IndiGo passenger tries to enter cockpit to charge phone, arrested

Passengers are prohibited from entering the cockpit of a commercial flight.

IndiGo passenger tries to enter cockpit to charge phone, arrested

New Delhi: A passenger of an Indigo flight was arrested after he tried to forcefully enter the cockpit of a Kolkata-bound plane. The incident took place on Monday.

The man was reportedly drunk, said a police official.

Following the incident, which happened when the aircraft was yet to take off, the 'unruly passenger' was offloaded and later taken to the police station by the airline staff. He was let off after questioning.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, while the aircraft was on the ground, an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit stating that his mobile needed to be charged.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, "Following standard operating procedures the captain operating 6E-395 flight from Mumbai to Kolkata (September 24, 2018) had initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of a security violation."

Notably, passengers are prohibited from entering the cockpit of a commercial flight.

An officer at airport police station here said the person, who was around 35 years old, was taken to the police station but was later let off after questioning.

"He was drunk and wanted to charge his mobile phone. So he moved towards the cockpit. Police did not find any offence against him to charge a case," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
IndigoCockpitKolkata

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close