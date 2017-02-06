Indo-Pak thaw in the air? Why Indian envoy to Pakistan met Nawaz Sharif's 'powerful' brother
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:52
Representational image
Lahore: Speculations about Indo-Pak thaw are rife now!
So, what triggered these speculations?
India's envoy to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale had met Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif 's brother Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday, according to a report in TOI.
Shahbaz is considered as the powerful CM of the country's Punjab province.
The meeting came a day after India facilitated the return of a Pakistani boy who had strayed across the border.
All these developments sparked speculations that some kind of a thaw may be in the air between the two countries.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:12
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah