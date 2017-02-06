Indo-Pak thaw in the air? Why Indian envoy to Pakistan met Nawaz Sharif's 'powerful' brother

Lahore: Speculations about Indo-Pak thaw are rife now!

So, what triggered these speculations?

India's envoy to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale had met Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif 's brother Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday, according to a report in TOI.

Shahbaz is considered as the powerful CM of the country's Punjab province.

The meeting came a day after India facilitated the return of a Pakistani boy who had strayed across the border.

All these developments sparked speculations that some kind of a thaw may be in the air between the two countries.