Indo-US cooperation helps talented entrepreneurs: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Ivanka visit

PM Narendra Modi held "very expansive" talks with Donald Trump in Manila during which the two leaders carried out a "broad review" of the strategic landscape in Asia.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 15, 2017, 20:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the India visit of US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that cooperation between the two countries helps people, particularly the talented and innovative entrepreneurs.

"We look forward to welcoming you @IvankaTrump. Closer economic cooperation between India and USA helps our people, particularly our talented and innovative entrepreneurs," he tweeted.

Earlier, Ivanka had tweeted that she is excited to join "many of these remarkable entrepreneurs with Prime Minister @narendramodi in India for #GES2017 in just two weeks!".

She will be attending the plenary session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held "very expansive" talks with Trump in Manila during which the two leaders carried out a "broad review" of the strategic landscape in Asia.

