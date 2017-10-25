Indra 2017: Indian, Russian fighter pilots soar high in tri-services military drill

New Delhi: Indian and Russian fighter pilots flew together on Wednesday as part of tri-services military exercise 'Indra 2017' which began in Vladivostok last week.

As many as 80 Indian Air Force personnel, alongwith two massive transport aircraft, 350 soldiers from the Indian Army and two Indian Navy warships are taking part in the first-ever Tri Services Joint Exercise between Indian and Russian Armed Forces. The pilots from the Indian Air Force flew Russian fighter jets as part of the exercise in the Eastern Military District of Russia.

The objectives of the entire exercise are professional interactions, establishment of joint command and control structures between the Indian and Russian forces and elimination of terrorist threat in a multinational environment under the UN mandate. From the Russian side, over 1000 troops of the 5th Army, Marines and ships of Pacific Fleet and aircrafts are participating.

Even as India and Russia re-affirm their close military collaboration, the exercise itself may have rattled China where some believe it is a move by India to placate Russia even as it moves close to the Unites States.