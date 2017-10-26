Indra 2017: Indian soldiers go head-to-head with Russian forces in military exercise

New Delhi: Indian Army soldiers and their Russian counterparts took part in a number of drills and training programs as part of the first-ever Tri Services Joint Exercise between armed forces of the two countries.

The week-long military drill in Vladivostok saw Indian troops go head-to-head in combat exercises and even familiarised themselves with Russian equipment including how to master manoeuvring tanks and mastering assault rifles. In turn, the Russians received training on how to use Indian Small Arms System (INSAS).

Earlier, troops from both countries also took part in a staged hijack situation where a humanitarian convoy came under heavy fire from a mock terrorist group. Russian defence ministry said on its website that as per the scenario, Russian and Indian troops were aided by self-propelled and towed artillery systems and MLRS Grad to destroy terrorist reinforcements. Ground troops were then aided by tactical assault force airlifted by Mi-8 AMTSh helicopters.

The scope of the entire exercise includes professional interactions, establishment of joint command and control structures between the Indian & Russian forces and elimination of terrorist threat in a multinational environment under the UN mandate.

Apart from Indian Army soldiers, personnel from Indian Air Force and Indian Navy as well as two warships are part of Indra 2017.