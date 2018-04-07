Indrani Mukerjea admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, had to be rushed to JJ Hospital from Byculla jail late on Friday night after she complained of feeling uneasy.

It is being suspected that Indrani may have been given an overdose of medicine which led to her health deteriorating. While medical officials and jail authorities have not yet made any official statement, Indrani has previously been admitted to a hospital for medicinal overdose as well.

Sources say Indrani has been kept under observation and that her health is being monitored constantly.

Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Gunjan Mangla visited #Mumbai's JJ Hospital to see her. Hospital authorities did not allow her to meet Mukerjea, stating that she needs to take permission from jail authorities first. pic.twitter.com/QNwgRBNG3C — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

Indrani is the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case which took place on April 24, 2012, and came to light in 2015 with the arrest of her driver Shyamvar Rai.

Her husband Peter Mukerjea is a co-accused in the case – over his alleged role in the disappearance of her daughter.