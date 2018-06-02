हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised again after she complains of chest pain

She was admitted to the JJ Hospital in April also following an alleged drug overdose.

Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised again after she complains of chest pain

MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of INX Media and the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case, was on Friday admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Indrani had complained of chest pain, following which she was rushed to the state-run-hospital.

She was admitted to the JJ Hospital in April also following an alleged drug overdose. She had been brought to the hospital a "semi-conscious" condition from her cell in the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai. The state prisons department had ordered an inquiry to find out how Mukerjea fell ill in the jail.

Indrani's health had deteriorated after she had an overdose of anti-depressants, which were not prescribed to her. She was made to undergo a series of medical tests in the hospital. 

Her urine samples were sent for analysis at a forensic laboratory and after receiving its report, the hospital authorities said she had an overdose of anti-depressants that were not prescribed to her.

"The reports of her urine sample showed a significant increase in the level of benzodiazepine, a class of anti-depressants," a doctor from the hospital had said, quoting from reports of the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina. The doctors had said that the medicine prescribed to her is amitriptyline, which is an anti-depressant, but certainly does not belong to the benzodiazepine class of drugs and how did she have an overdose of it benzodiazepine will be investigated by the police. 

Indrani is currently facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora. 24-year-old Sheena was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute. Her body was disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district. Bora was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship. Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, while Indrani's present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year. Rai has turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case. 

Tags:
Indrani MukerjeaINX MediaSheena BoraSheena Bora murder

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close