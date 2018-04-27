Indrani sends divorce notice to Peter, seeks to end 16-yr-old marriage

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has sent a notice to husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea, seeking an amicable and mutual consent divorce to their 16-year-old marriage. The notice, reportedly dispatched via speed post, was sent to Arthur Jail road where Peter is currently lodged after he refused to accept it by hand in court premises.

The notice, sent on April 25, reportedly sought an amicable financial settlement by April 30 on pre-agreed terms. It further states that the duo's relationship has hit rock bottom without any chance of reconciliation and that neither of them will interfere in each other's life or make a claim on movable or immovable assets.

While Indrani sent the notice via her advocate Edith Dey, Peter's lawyer Amit Ghag refused to comment on the matter. The duo reportedly has properties in Spain and London, fixed deposits and investments in several banks.

On Thursday, during a hearing before a special CBI court, Indrani sat sandwiched between Peter and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. However, they did not talk to each other.

Talks of divorce among the couple has previously done rounds, however, at the time it was considered part of their legal strategy.

Sheena (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was killed in April 2012. The murder came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans.

The Mumbai police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai for allegedly killing Sheena. Later, Indrani's husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

Indrani, in an application, said that the former media baron manipulated circumstances to frame her with the help of driver Shyamvar Rai, who has now turned approver in the case.

Indrani, her ex-husband Peter and driver Rai have been accused of strangling the 24-year-old girl, Sheena.

Her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the dense forests in Raigad district near Mumbai.

The CBI, which took over the case, claimed that a financial dispute was the reason for the murder.