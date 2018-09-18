हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indrani Mukherjea

Indrani Mukherjea, Peter Mukherjea file for divorce in Mumbai's Bandra Family Court

The two reportedly have properties in Spain and London, fixed deposits and investments in several banks. 

MUMBAI: Former media tycoons Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea who are behind bars in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora have filed for divorce. The divorce case has been filed by the two in Mumbai's Bandra family court.

Indrani had sent a divorce notice to Peter in April earlier this year seeking an amicable and mutual consent end to their 16-year-old marriage. The notice, reportedly dispatched via speed post, was sent to Arthur Jail road where Peter is lodged after he refused to accept it by hand in court premises. 

The notice had sought an amicable financial settlement. It stated that the duo's relationship had hit rock bottom without any chance of reconciliation and that neither of them will interfere in each other's life or make a claim on movable or immovable assets.

The two have been jailed in connection with the murder of Sheena Bora. Indrani is the prime accused in the murder case and has been lodged in Byculla jail in south Mumbai. Indrani's husband Peter Mukerjea was also later nabbed in connection with the case and has been named as a co-accused.

24-year-old Sheena was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute. Her body was disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district. Sheena was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship. Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai. Rai has turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case.

Earlier in September this year, Indrani had filed a bail plea which was rejected by the special CBI Court. 

