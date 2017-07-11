close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Indu Sarkar' trailer shocking, misleading, says Sanjay Gandhi's 'daughter'

A woman who claims to be Sanjay Gandhi's daughter on Monday alleged that the trailer of the movie "Indu Sarkar" is shocking.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 00:37
&#039;Indu Sarkar&#039; trailer shocking, misleading, says Sanjay Gandhi&#039;s &#039;daughter&#039;
Gurgaon-based Priya Singh Paul, who claims to be the daughter of Sanjay Gandhi, talking to media in New Delhi on Monday (Pic courtesy - PTI)

New Delhi: A woman who claims to be Sanjay Gandhi's daughter on Monday alleged that the trailer of the movie "Indu Sarkar" is shocking and grossly misleading in its portrayal of the late Congress leader.

"I was shocked to see the trailer of the movie, which is so misleading. In one scene, a man resembling Sanjay Gandhi says 'Ye sarkar chaabuk (whip) se chalti hai', and in the very next scene, a woman is shown being whipped in prison and later raped... which is completely misleading depiction of Sanjay Gandhi who I once met and found a very gentle being, and from accounts I have heard from people who knew him," said Priya Singh Paul at a press conference here. 

Paul said she even sent a legal notice to the film's director Madhur Bhandarkar, objecting to the same issue late last month. 

A former media professional, Paul said that she was adopted by her foster parents Shiela Singh Paul and Balwant Paul in 1968, the year of her birth. 

However, no reaction was forthcoming from Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, the widow of Sanjay Gandhi, or their son, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, on the woman's claim. 

TAGS

Indu SarkarSanjay GandhiCongressemergencySanjay Gandhi's daughterMadhur Bhandarkar

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Sonia, Omar, Rahul condemn attack on Amarnath pilgrims

World

Trump defends Ivanka's seat at G20, draws rebuke from...

India

Replicate each others' best practices, PM Narendra Mod...

MaharashtraMumbai

1993 blasts case: Lawyer seeks lesser sentence to Abu Salem

Uttarakhand

Mukherjee inaugurates presidential retreat annexe in Dehrad...

World

US deploys advanced anti-aircraft missiles in Baltics for f...

India

Show cause notices to 5,922 NGOs for cancellation of FCRA r...

World

US aims for UN vote on North Korea sanctions within weeks:...

Jammu and Kashmir

Internet services suspended in Kashmir as precautionary mea...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why Wayne Rooney couldn't become as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Why Mamata’s reading of the Darjeeling unrest is wrong

Resisting Chinese browbeating: Non-alignment should be replaced with strategic alignment

DNA Edit | A conflict within: End the duel between majority and minority

Indo-US energy ties power a bright future