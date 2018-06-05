Industrialist Naveen Jindal questioned by CBI for 5 hours in coal block allocation scam case

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naveen Jindal

Former Congress lawmaker and industrialist Naveen Jindal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday in the ongoing investigation in the coal block allocation scam case.

Source: Twitter

NEW DELHI: Former Congress lawmaker and industrialist Naveen Jindal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday in the ongoing investigation in the coal block allocation scam case.

Confirming the development, sources in the central probing agency said that Jindal came to CBI headquarters in Delhi for the questioning. 

Jindal was questioned for four to five hours on charges of bribery and over irregularities in allocation of coal blocks. 

He's likely to be called again for the questioning, added the source.

Besides Jindal, the case also involves former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao and ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda. 

A special CBI court had awarded a three-year jail term to former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda but the Delhi High Court later stayed it. 

The CBI has alleged that Koda had favoured Jindal group firms – Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd (GSIPL) – in the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

In March 2017, the central probing agency filed a chargesheet against Jindal but he was later granted interim bail. 

