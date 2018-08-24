Infant death in Congress rally: NHRC issues notice to Haryana govt, Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Haryana government and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare over the death of an infant due to a rally of a Congress leader in Sonipat.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident the body asked the state government and the Union Health Ministry to file a reply on the matter. On Wednesday, a child died after an ambulance carrying the baby got stuck in a traffic jam for over 30 minutes during a cycle rally of Haryana Pradesh Congress chief Ashok Tanwar in Sonipat district.

Moreover, the ambulance was not equipped with oxygen facilities. The child's father yesterday lodged a complaint, without mentioning anyone, on the matter. In his complaint, the child's father said that he wanted to take his son to the hospital at the earliest, but could not do so due to the jam. Police station in-charge Bir Singh said Whoever is responsible for the jam, strict action will be taken against them.

A case has been filed under section 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the IPC and section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Sonepat CMO Dr Jaswant Punia said the baby was born premature at seven months due to which his internal organs were not fully developed. The baby was alive when he reached the civil hospital here. He was administered oxygen and referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he died during treatment.