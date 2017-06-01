close
Infiltration bids have fallen after surgical strikes: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed infiltration bids by terrorists have fallen after the Army carried out the 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Pakistan to wipe out terror-launch pads.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 12:17

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed infiltration bids by terrorists have fallen after the Army carried out the 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Pakistan to wipe out terror-launch pads.

"There is a shortfall in infiltration after the surgical strikes," Rajnath Singh said here at the Border Security Force`s (BSF) investiture ceremony. 

The Army had conducted surgical strikes to destroy terror-launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan that resulted in the killing of dozens of militants and their sympathisers in September.

