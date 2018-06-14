हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Inhaling dust, can't breathe: Delhi residents cry out for help under polluted sky

New Delhi: It is either Diwali or vehicular pollution or stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana or dust storms in Rajasthan. The reasons may be galore but effective solutions continue to remain rare as the city once again goes under a heavy blanket of dust and pollution.

For close to three days now, Delhi and adjoining areas have witnessed desert-like conditions with a thick layer of dust settling on vehicles, inside homes and penetrating into lungs. While the numerous monitoring stations across Delhi showed PM 2.5 levels in the 'hazardous' level on Wednesday, many of them maxed out at 'severe' a day later. Little wonder then that Delhi-ites once again braced for what has now become a regular and sustained threat of living in the world's most polluted city - according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

 

 

 

The Environment Ministry has clearly blamed duststorms in western India for the prevailing conditions in Delhi. The Ministry has also said that the existing conditions are likely to prevail till Friday.

