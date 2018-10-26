Injured in stone pelting near Anantnag, Army jawan Rajendra Singh dies in J&K

An Indian Army soldier, Rajendra Singh, on Friday succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a stone near Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. He was hit by the stone, pelted by some youth, near Anantnag bypass tri-junction.

Soldier Rajendra Singh was part of a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) that was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy on Thursday.

"Sepoy Rajendra Singh was part of a quick reaction team which was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy on Thursday. At around 1800 hrs, when the convoy was passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction near NH-44, few youths hurled stones at the vehicle and Singh was injured after being hit by a stone directly on the head," an Army official said

When the convoy was passing through Anantnag bypass tri-junction, some protesting youth hurled stones at the vehicles. During the stone pelting, one of the stones hit Rajendra Singh. He was rushed to 92 Base Hospital and was undergoing treatment.

Rajendra Singh later succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

A resident of Uttarakhand's Badena village, Singh had joined the Army in 2016 and is survived by his parents.

The Army on Friday paid tributes to him and two other jawans - Lance Naik Brajesh Kumar, Sepoy Ngamsiamliana - who were killed in separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir valley.

"In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh cantonment here, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps of the Army Lt Gen A K Bhatt and all ranks paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of a proud nation," the official said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and representatives from various security agencies also joined in paying the last respects to the soldiers, he said.

Kumar (32) sustained splinter injuries during a fierce operation against militants in Baramulla district's Sopore area on Friday. Two militants were also killed in the operation, the official said.

A native of Himachal Pradesh's Nanawin village, Kumar had joined the Army in 2004. He is survived by his wife and a daughter, he added.

Ngamsiamliana was killed on Thursday during an attack on an Army camp in Luragam village of Tral in Pulwama district.

(With PTI Inputs)