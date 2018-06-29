हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Injured peacock holds off Delhi Metro services for half hour

 It is reported that the bird was spotted by alert cleaning staff members and was eventually - and carefully - brought to safety.

New Delhi: Delhi Metro services at the Model Town station were disrupted for at least half an hour on Friday morning when an injured peacock crossed over onto the track here.

Train services were brought to a halt as the peacock fell on the track due to its injury. It is reported that the bird was spotted by alert cleaning staff members and was eventually - and carefully - brought to safety. The incident occurred around 0945 hours when the peak office rush usually descends in stations across the city.

According to news agency ANI, Wildlife SOS was contacted by Metro officials and the peacock was handed over to them.

Services resumed on the route at around 1018 hours.

