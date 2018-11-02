हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
INLD

INLD expels Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay for indiscipline, anti-party actions

The decision was taken by INLD national president Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala.

INLD expels Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay for indiscipline, anti-party actions

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has expelled Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Singh Chautala from primary membership of the party with immediate effect. Dushyant Chautala has also been removed from the post of leader of the INLD Parliamentary Board.

The decision was taken by INLD national president Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala. Both Dushyant and Digvijay were accused of indiscipline, hooliganism and raising slogans against the decisions of the party leadership during an event to mark the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal on October 7, 2018.

Taking the decision to expel them, Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala told party members that he did not need an evidence to prove charges against the leaders as he himself was present at the venue when the incident took place. The INLD chief said that Dushyant and Digvijay had disrupted his speech as well.

Om Prakash Chautala said that it was not an easy decision for him as both Dushyant and Digvijay were members of his own family. “It was not an easy decision. But I have always followed the principles of Chaudhary Devi Lal and I too firmly believe that the party is above any individual or family,” he told party members.

Therefore, the INLD chief said that he agreed with the decision of the disciplinary committee to expel Dushyant and Digvijay, adding that the same must be executed with immediate effect.

Tags:
INLDDushyant ChautalaDigvijay ChautalaOm Prakash Chautala

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close