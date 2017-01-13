close
INS Khanderi – The new guardian of India's seas

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 09:17
INS Khanderi – The new guardian of India's seas

New Delhi: The INS Khanderi was launched on Thursday in Mumbai, marking another milestone in India's efforts to strengthen its naval fleet.

Here are few things you need to know about the second Scorpene class submarine in India:

The submarine is named after a 17th century Maratha island fort.

The stealth features of INS Khanderi are reportedly unmatched by many submarines.

INS Khanderi was built at the shipyard of Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai under an agreement with French naval defence firm DCNS.

Different parts of the submarine were built outside the hull and then inserted into the vessel.

The Scorpene class submarine can gather intelligence, conduct surveillance just like any other modern submarine. 

First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:20

