INS Sindhukesari, India's conventional submarine, rolled out after upgrade in Russia

INS Sindhukesari has the pennant number S 60 and it was commissioned into the Indian Navy on February 16, 1989. INS Sindhuraj has the pennant number S 57 and joined the Navy on October 20, 1987.

NEW DELHI: INS Sindhukesari, India’s diesel-electric submarine, which was undergoing repairs and upgrade in Russia rolled out from the workshop of the Zvyozdochka Shipyard in Severodvinsk on May 31, 2018. The 2,300-tonne Sindhughosh class conventional submarine will be floated out for outfitting over the next several days, according to Russian news website TASS.

The upgrade will extend INS Sindhukesari's service life by 10 years to 35 years. The submarine is undergoing repairs and upgrade for the second time in Russia. Another submarine INS Sindhuraj is also currently at the Zvyozdochka Shipyard for repair and upgrade.

All Sindhughosh class submarines are the Kilo-class diesel-electric submarines. They are designated 877EKM, and were built under a contract between Rosvooruzhenie and the Ministry of Defence, India). The submarines have a displacement of 3,000 tonnes, a maximum diving depth of 300 meters, top speed of 18 knots, and are able to operate solo for 45 days with a crew of 53.

All Sindhughosh class can carry an array of weapons including torpedoes, missiles and mines. The submarines have six torpedo tubes. They can carry four conventional missiles, 18 torpedoes and 24 mines to hit enemy targets.

