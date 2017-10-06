INS Trishul thwarts piracy attempt on Indian ship MV Jag Amar in Gulf of Aden

INS Trishul on Friday thwarted a piracy attempt on Indian ship MV Jag Amar in Gulf of Aden. The piracy bid was foiled at around 12:30 noon on Friday.

One AK-47 and one magazine with 27 rounds was reportedly recovered from the ship. The cargo ship MV Jag Amar was going to Jubail in Saudi Arabia when the piracy attempt took place.

An operation is reportedly on by naval special forces to capture 12 suspected pirates.

Somalian pirates had captured an Indian ship for a week in April this year.

