हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, to commence sea trials by 2020

Sea trials of the indigenously built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, are expected to commence by early 2020, a Defence spokesperson said on Thursday. The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Project was reviewed by defence secretary Sanjay Mitra at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, he said.

INS Vikrant, India&#039;s first indigenous aircraft carrier, to commence sea trials by 2020
Defence Secretary Shri Sanjay Mitra reviewing Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Project at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on 19 Jul 2018.

Kochi: Sea trials of the indigenously built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, are expected to commence by early 2020, a Defence spokesperson said on Thursday. The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Project was reviewed by defence secretary Sanjay Mitra at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, he said.

Mitra was accompanied by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral D M Deshpande, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, Satinder Pal Singh, IPS, Joint Secretary (Shipping) and other senior officers from the Indian Navy.

During the onboard visit, the defence secretary was given a first-hand briefing on the progress of IAC construction by Commodore Cyril Thomas, the Warship Production Superintendent, a defence release said.

Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL, highlighted the shipyards focus on outfitting and trial activities as the project enters its final phase, and reiterated the CSLs commitment to meet the timelines for delivery of the ship, it said.

The ship was launched in August 2013 and presently, the main propulsion plant, power generation equipment, deck machinery and auxiliary equipment have been installed and integrated on board.

Outfitting of various aviation equipment, navigation and communication equipment, weapons and sensors are progressing. "In-house trials of ship's systems by the Carrier Acceptance & Trials Team have already commenced and the sea trials are expected to commence by early 2020," the release said.

Tags:
Indian NavyINS Vikrantaircraft carrier

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close