Navjot Singh Sidhu

Insanity is contagious: BJP slams Congress for Sidhu's Rafale remark in Pakistan

The actor-turned-politician is on a second visit to the neighbouring country this year to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor.

PTI photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday attacked Congress after party leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu mentioned Rafale deal in Pakistan.

"Congress carries Rafale campaign through Sidhu to Pakistan. Snide remarks against Indian government. Pakistani PM is described as a farista. Have we heard of Trojan Horses?" BJP tweeted.

The cricketer-turned-politician is on his second visit to the neighbouring country this year, to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kartarpur corridor. When asked about the much-talked-about hug with Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his previous visit, Sidhu told reporters in Lahore that the embrace lasted hardly for a second.

"The hug (with Pakistan Army Chief) was for hardly a second, it was not a Rafale Deal. When two Punjabis meet they hug each other, its normal practice in Punjab," he said.

Hailing the Kartarpur corridor, the Congress leader in Lahore also said that it would open up infinite possibilities of peace and prosperity for both India and Pakistan, ending the bloodshed.

PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the opening ceremony of the facilities at the crossing on the Pakistan side on November 28. Kartarpur corridor promises to help Sikh pilgrims from India offer prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of Ravi river in Pakistan.

The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. During his visit, he was seen hugging Pakistan Army chief Bajwa, leading to a massive controversy. At the time, Sidhu had defended himself by saying that the Pakistan Army chief had told him about the opening of a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib, which led to the hug.

Last week, the Indian government said it will develop and build the corridor from Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur.

