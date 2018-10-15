Instead of talking, bring ordinance for Ram temple in Ayodhya: Shiv Sena tells Centre

MUMBAI: Ruling BJP's estranged NDA ally Shiv Sena has asked the Centre to cut down its rhetoric on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and instead bring an ordinance on the same.

''We demand that like you (Centre) made a law on Triple Talaq and brought an amendment in SC/ST Act, bring an ordinance for Ram temple in Ayodhya. There's majority in Lok Sabha and state assembly and we have our President to sign ordinance. So instead of talking, bring the ordinance,'' senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said while speaking to ANI.

It may be recalled that the Maharashtra-based party had on Sunday dared the Narendra Modi government to display some courage and start the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''If the Muslims agreed to allow construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, it will end the vote-bank politics,'' the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker said in an article in the party mouthpiece "Saamana".

Raut, the executive editor of "Saamana", also allayed the fears that the construction of Ram temple would trigger riots.

"The Narendra Modi government should demonstrate some courage and commence Ram Temple construction by issuing an ordinance," he said.

In support of his statement, Raut argued that there have been several instances where mosques have been bulldozed even in Islamic countries such as Iran and Pakistan.

"This truth should be accepted by the Muslims who wish the Babri mosque to remain as it is. The day this takes place, it will be a big blow to the vote-bank politics," he said.

He also cited firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to allege that the saffron party was playing the Ayodhya card to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Swamy had said the country is going through difficult times. The Narendra Modi government has failed, but they will win the elections by playing the Hindu card," Raut said.

The BJP leader has thrown indications that either there will be a low-intensity war with Pakistan or some issues (would be raised) that would lead to communal tension. The construction of Ram temple is a key and sensitive issue for the party, Raut added.

If Indian Muslims agree to end the Babri dispute before 2019, it will surely be "a new dawn for India", the Sena leader said.

While the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is pending before the Supreme Court, some prominent Muslim leaders have supported the construction of a temple at the site in order to resolve the decades-old dispute.

Raut further stated that the religion-centric Ram Temple issue has caused enough bloodshed and nobody wants its recurrence. However, despite a strong mandate in the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP central leadership is shying away from the issue and not uttering a word about it (building the temple), he said.