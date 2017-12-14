Intel alerts warn of Lashkar attack on Bihar’s Thawe temple

The intelligence authorities have expressed concern over a possible attack by terrorists on a famous temple in Gopalganj district in Bihar. According to reports, Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Sheikh Abdul Naeem had activated a sleeper cell in the area and that cell might carry out an attack on Thawe temple in Bihar.

Prabhat Khabar reported that sleuths from investigating agencies have been camping in the area, and a detailed report on the situation has also been sent to the Home Ministry. The authorities have sought additional security for the temple on immediate basis.

The authorities have also highlighted that there are dozens of people inside the temple premises who have no identity card. The local police station also has no details about those people.

Lakhs of devotees from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and West Bengal converge to the temple every week.