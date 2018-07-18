हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Intelligence alert

Intel reports warn of Pakistani terrorists waiting to infiltrate, attack Indian Navy base

Intelligence agencies have warned the government that a group of at least 10 terrorists in waiting near the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into the Indian territory.

Intel reports warn of Pakistani terrorists waiting to infiltrate, attack Indian Navy base

Intelligence agencies have warned the government that a group of at least 10 terrorists in waiting near the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into the Indian territory. The intel reports suggest that the terrorists plan to carry out a big terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the inputs received by the government, the terrorists are currently stationed at terror launch pads at Kel, Athmuqam, Dudhnial and Leepa Valley near the Line of Control. The terrorists are linked with terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

It is feared that the terrorists may target pilgrims going for Amarnath Yatra. They are likely to target the pilgrims along the national highway between Chursu and Sangam. Notably, a terror bid targeting Amarnath pilgrims was recently foiled by the security forces at Kangan.

The intel reports further suggest that Pakistan’s ISI is constantly pressuring terror outfits like LeT and Hizb to carry out major attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a report, the terrorists are being trained by the ISI to attack a base of the Indian Navy. The training is being given to the terrorists at Bahawalpur in Pakistan. They are being instructed on diving and using weapons in deep water for the purpose.

In the wake of the intel inputs, security forces along the LoC have been asked to be on high alert. Personnel of ITBP, CRPF, Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police, deputed in the security of Amarnath pilgrims, have also been asked to maintain strict vigil.

