Intel warns of terror attack on Shiva temples on Maha Shivaratri

Terror threat looms over Shiva temples across the country on the Maha Shivaratri day. According to sources in intelligence agencies, an alert has been issued in this regard to several states, warning that terrorists may target temples where devotees converge in large numbers for Maha Shivaratri.

Sources also said that the terrorists are likely to specifically target Jyotirlinga temples.

In the wake of the intelligence alert, the Maharashtra Police is taking stock of the security at Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples in India.

According to sources, alerts have also been issued for temples in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand.

Maha Shivaratri dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the most significant Hindu festivals and is celebrated by his devotees across the globe. The auspicious day is of special significance because it marks his martial union with Goddess Parvati , who is also referred to as Shakti.

Meaning Shiva’s night, Maha Shivaratri falls on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in month of Magha in the South Indian calendar or the Amavasyant Hindu lunar calendar. However according to North Indian calendar or the Poornimant lunar calendar, Maha Shivaratri is the Masik(monthly) Shivaratri in month of Phalguna. If we were to go by the Gregorian calendar, the day falls on February 13 and extends until February 14.