Intelligence agencies tighten noose around Dawood; prepare special report on D-Company

NEW DELHI: Indian intelligence agencies, in collaboration with Mumbai police, will soon hand over a detailed report on world's 'most wanted' criminal mastermind Dawood Ibrahim and his properties in America to the Home Ministry.

The ministry will share this report with Ministries of External Affairs and Defense, who will further share it will American agencies, sourced told Zee Media.

The report will also consist of details Dawood's business operations and bank accounts in the US.

Sources added the authorities have selected handful officers who are constantly monitoring the activities of D-Company, the organised crime syndicate of Dawood, who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

In a major development, United States agreed to help India track down the Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim. The agreement between the countries was reached during the first-ever 2+2 dialogue that took place in New Delhi on Thursday.

It also emerged that the Donald Trump-led US government has declared Dawood a global terrorist with a bounty of USD 20 million on his head.

The British government has already confiscated several London properties belonging to Dawood. In August, a UK court denied bail to Dawood's “top lieutenant” Jabir Moti. The 51-year-old Pakistani national was arrested on charges of money laundering and extortion and faces extradition to the US following an FBI investigation dating back to 2005.