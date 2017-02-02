close
Intelligence Bureau officer found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar residence

IANS | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 23:10
Srinagar: An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead on Thursday under mysterious circumstances inside his quarters here, police said.

Police said Vinod Ram Joshi, a Deputy Superintendent level officer was found dead inside his residential quarters in Shivpora area.

"Body of the officer was removed to police control room for postmortem after registering an FIR under section 174 of the CrPC in the concerned police station," police said.

The officer belonged to Lucknow.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 23:10

